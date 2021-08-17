Two arrested after shot fired during confrontation

ARGYLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two men were arrested near Argyle - one for firing a firearm and the other for violating a restraining order.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says Francisco Arce, Jr. called saying Reynaldo Martinez tried to come onto his property just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 15. Arce currently has a restraining order against Martinez.

Arce admitted to deputies that he fired a shot from a handgun at the ground toward Martinez. Authorities say the shot didn’t hit anyone or anything.

Arce was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriff’s office for second degree assault. There is a $10,000 surety bond on him.

Martinez was arrested for harassment order violation and released the next day.

