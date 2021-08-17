Advertisement

Sentencing delayed for former head of nursing in Roseau, MN

Brovold mugshot
Brovold mugshot(Roseau County Jail)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sentencing has been delayed to August 31st for 42-year-old Nathan Brovold who is accused of trying to stangle a woman and then threatening to shoot her in Roseau, Minnesota earlier this year.

Brovold is charged with two counts of second degree assault, two counts of felony threats of violence, strangulation, and two misdemeanor counts of fifth degree domestic assault.

Court documents show deputies were sent to a Roseau home in January, after a 911 call about a man with a loaded gun. When deputies arrived, Brovold came out of the home and authorities found a gun in his waistband. At the time of the incident Brovold was the Lifecare Medical Center’s Chief of Nursing Officer in Roseau.

Brovold faces up to 27 years behind bars if convicted.

