“Ride to Remember” Honors Officer Cody Holte

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officer Cody Holte’s widow and son joined many today paying tribute to Officer Holte during the “Ride to Remember” outside the Ralph Engelstad Arena Monday afternoon.

Video from the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office shows half a dozen motorcycles leading a 41-foot-long trailer, depicting the faces of 338 officers who died in the line of duty last year. This is stop 81 for the nonprofit organization ‘Beyond the Call of Duty’. They’re traveling across the nation this summer raising awareness of first responders lost in the line of duty.

Officer Holte died in an exchange of gunfire in a Grand Forks apartment in May 2020.

