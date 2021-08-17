Advertisement

Puppy dies in Moorhead dog attack

VNL Graphic
VNL Graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A dog in Moorhead is now impounded and being evaluated after it attacked and killed a puppy.

Moorhead Police say on Monday, Aug. 16 around 4:40 p.m., they received a call for a dog attacking another dog in the 3000 block of 20th St. S.

Officers later learned a puppy was tied up outside and it was attacked by a Pitbull that got off its leash. People tried to wrestle the dog off the puppy, but it was too late. The people involved had minor injuries, none of them were taken to the hospital.

The owner of the Pitbull is being cited for violating the leash law. The dog is being reviewed to see if it should be deemed a dangerous dog.

