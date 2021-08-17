Police: Man crashes into pedestrian, tries to run from scene

BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A teenager is in jail after police say he ran into a pedestrian and then tried driving away from the scene.

The Bemidji Police Department says it happened around 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17 in the 400 block of Paul Bunyan Dr. S.

When authorities arrived on scene, they noticed an 18-year-old pedestrian on the ground and severely injured. At the same time, authorities say they saw a car driving away from the same area.

Eventually, officers caught up with the car and pulled it over. The driver, 18-year-old Kyler Decent of Northome, MN, was identified as the suspect in hit-and-run crash and arrested.

The victim was taken to the Bemidji hospital where they are reportedly in stable condition. Their name is not being released until all family is notified.

Authorities say alcohol played a factor in the crash.

