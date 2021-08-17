Advertisement

Police: Man crashes into pedestrian, tries to run from scene

hit-and-run crash graphic
hit-and-run crash graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A teenager is in jail after police say he ran into a pedestrian and then tried driving away from the scene.

The Bemidji Police Department says it happened around 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17 in the 400 block of Paul Bunyan Dr. S.

When authorities arrived on scene, they noticed an 18-year-old pedestrian on the ground and severely injured. At the same time, authorities say they saw a car driving away from the same area.

Eventually, officers caught up with the car and pulled it over. The driver, 18-year-old Kyler Decent of Northome, MN, was identified as the suspect in hit-and-run crash and arrested.

The victim was taken to the Bemidji hospital where they are reportedly in stable condition. Their name is not being released until all family is notified.

Authorities say alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BURGLARY SUSPECTS
UPDATE: Burglary Suspects Found in Cornfield
Authorities are searching for David Jones and his pickup. He hasn't been seen since Aug. 10.
Becker County Sheriff searching for missing man
Tom Tucker is an Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist who has more than 25 years of...
Tom Tucker will take on the Valley News Live anchor desk at 10pm
Gov. Tim Walz authorizes Minnesota National Guard to help fight wildfires
Warren RECC working to restore power outage
Power back on after widespread outage in Moorhead

Latest News

Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducting active shooter training at Central Cass School
North Dakota reports jump in drug overdose deaths
Coronavirus
Minnesota COVID-19 hospitalizations highest since mid-May
Valley Today Weather - August 17
Valley Today Weather - August 17