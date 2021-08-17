North Dakota reports jump in drug overdose deaths
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -
North Dakota recorded the most deaths from drug use in a decade last year as the pandemic caused isolation and fentanyl became widely available.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that the state recorded 118 drug-related deaths in 2020 - a 49% jump from the previous year, according to the Division of Vital Records.
Police and drug treatment counselors say social isolation due to the pandemic increased substance abuse problems, while fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, has made overdoses more common.
State lawmakers have attempted to address overdose deaths in recent years.
