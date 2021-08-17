Advertisement

Nine arrested in sex trafficking investigation at Sturgis

2021 Sturgis rally updates
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
STURGIS, S.D. (AP) - Nine men have been arrested as the result of a sex trafficking sting operation during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The South Dakota U.S. Attorney’s Office says the operation began Aug. 6 and ended Aug. 12. The men range in age from 22 to 54.

Eight of the men are from South Dakota. They are charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. The charge carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

One man from New York is charged with attempted commercial sex trafficking of a minor. That charge carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.

