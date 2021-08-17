Advertisement

New interactive local foods map for North Dakotans

By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring announced a new online tool that benefits both consumers and producers of groceries.

The interactive map organizes the state’s local producers and helps people find farmers’ markets and roadside stands. Producers can create and manage their own profile, and consumers can search by product, location, or name.

To access the map, visit the Department of Agriculture’s website.

