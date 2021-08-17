Advertisement

Need for school bus drivers at critical levels across US

Many school districts say they are in desperate need of school bus drivers.
Many school districts say they are in desperate need of school bus drivers.(Source: WTKR/WSB/WXIN via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a major need for school bus drivers across the U.S.

The National School Transportation Association said it expects to have trouble providing consistent service through the 2021-2022 school year.

Officials said COVID-19-related concerns and vaccine hesitancy are among the reasons why there is a lack of drivers.

The NSTA also said enhanced unemployment benefits are adding to the problem.

Several state school bus associations in states like California, New York and Pennsylvania have started recruitment campaigns for drivers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BURGLARY SUSPECTS
UPDATE: Burglary Suspects Found in Cornfield
Authorities are searching for David Jones and his pickup. He hasn't been seen since Aug. 10.
Becker County Sheriff searching for missing man
Tom Tucker is an Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist who has more than 25 years of...
Tom Tucker will take on the Valley News Live anchor desk at 10pm
Gov. Tim Walz authorizes Minnesota National Guard to help fight wildfires
Warren RECC working to restore power outage
Power back on after widespread outage in Moorhead

Latest News

While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban announce ‘amnesty,’ urge women to join government
In this undated photo released by the Pompeii archeological park, a view of the tomb located in...
Archaeologists find skeleton, evidence of Greek in Pompeii
hit-and-run crash graphic
Police: Man crashes into pedestrian, tries to run from scene
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday, reports say.
NATO chief: Afghan leaders responsible for military collapse