NDT - National Thrift Shop Day with Heirlooms - August 17

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - August 17 is National Thrift Shop Day, a day to support local thrift shops and raise awareness for charitable organizations.

Heirlooms Thrift & Gift is an upscale resale store and gift shop in Fargo. It’s a one-stop destination for new and gently used furniture, clothing, housewares, antiques, collectibles, jewelry, gift items, greeting cards, home décor and more.

Merchandise sold at Heirlooms is donated by community members and all proceeds from the store support Hospice of the Red River Valley.

Heirlooms Thrift & Gift welcomes donations of gently used items, including:

  • Furniture
  • Lamps
  • Mirrors
  • Area rugs
  • Framed art
  • Women’s clothing, shoes, hats, scarves, belts and handbags
  • Jewelry
  • Antiques/collectibles
  • Books
  • Kitchen and housewares items (no electrical appliances)

Donations may be brought to the store during business hours. If you have items that are large or difficult to bring into the store, Heirlooms can arrange for pickup. Heirlooms also sells brand new items in our gift shop, including:

  • Fargo-Moorhead merchandise
  • Kitchen items
  • Games
  • Baby items
  • Furniture polish and more

Heirlooms is largely staffed by volunteers – always looking for more volunteers to help at the store. Roles include cashier, sales floor assistance, and help with sorting and cleaning merchandise.

Heirlooms is located on the corner of 25th Street and 32nd Avenue at 3120 25th St. S., Fargo, ND 58103. You can contact them by calling (701) 356-2670 or following @HeirloomsFargo on Facebook and Instagram.

