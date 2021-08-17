NDT - Healthy Back-to-School Breakfast and Snack Ideas - August 17
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Back-to-school, one of the busier times of the year, can be stressful for parents, but prioritizing healthy breakfasts and snacks over more convenient options doesn’t have to be. Casey Bjoralt with Sanford Health shares easy ideas for back-to-school brain food.
Mini Breakfast pizza or Mini Pizza
Ingredients
- 1 large egg, beaten
- 2 tablespoons prepared marinara sauce
- 1 whole-wheat English muffin, split and toasted
- 2 tablespoons shredded Italian cheese blend
- 2 slices pepperoni (optional)
Instructions
- Preheat oven or toaster oven broiler.
- Coat a small nonstick skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Add egg and cook, stirring often, until set into soft curds, 1 to 2 minutes. Spread marinara sauce on English muffin halves. Top with the scrambled egg, cheese and pepperoni (if using). Broil until the cheese is melted, 1 to 3 minutes.
- These could be made for a breakfast pizza or an easy lunch or dinner meal with the various pizza toppings.
Instant Oatmeal Packets
Ingredients
- A plastic snack or sandwich bag
- Dash of salt, optional
- ½ cup quick oats
- Other optional ingredients, as desired
Instructions
- Put dry oatmeal into bag. Add dash of salt and other optional ingredients, as desired.
- Close bag and store for future use.
- To use:
- Empty packet into a microwave safe bowl. Stir in 1-cup water or milk.
- Microwave on HIGH 2½ to 3 minutes; stir before serving.
- Easy to make ahead and have for quick breakfast or snacks.
Breakfast Banana Splits
Ingredients
- 1 medium banana
- 2/3 cup fruit such as blueberries, halved seedless grapes, sliced kiwi fruit, strawberries
- ½ cup vanilla Greek yogurt
- 2 Tablespoons of fruit jam or preserves
- ¼ cup granola cereal with almonds
- Maraschino cherries
Instructions
- Slice banana in half lengthwise and lay the two halves in an individual bowl.
- Top with mixed fruit, yogurt, jam, granola and cherry.
Smiley Avocado Toast
Ingredients
- 1 slice whole- wheat bread
- 1 slice cheddar or provolone cheese
- ½ avocado, mashed
- 2 cherry tomatoes
- 2 slices cucumber
Instructions
- Put bread in toaster and toast to your desired level.
- While the bread is toasting mash the avocado and add salt/ pepper to taste. Once the bread is toasted place slice of cheese on bread and then add mashed avocado on top of cheese. Lastly, put the cherry tomatoes on for eyes and slice the cucumber to make a smiley face on the bread.
- These could be made with various other toppings including egg, bacon, various seasonings, etc. They could be used for breakfast or for a snack.
