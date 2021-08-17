NDSU President issues indoor mask mandate for fall classes; student group pushes for “personal choice”

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University President Dean Bresciani is ordering students, staff and teachers to wear masks while indoors during the upcoming fall semester, in response to the increase in the number of reported case numbers for Covid-19 in Cass County.

The announcement was made in a press release sent out by the university Tuesday.

From the release:

“As indicated in my prior campus update, we have been closely monitoring COVID-19 developments, and unfortunately, the number of cases in our area continues to climb. Last week, Fargo Cass Public Health issued a news release (see text below) indicating that Cass County changed from a “substantial transmission” designation to a “high transmission” designation.

NDSU will continue to strongly recommend that all people wear masks in indoor spaces when social distancing cannot be maintained. However, effective with the start of classes next Monday, masks will be required in all classroom settings whether such classes are credit, non-credit, training sessions, etc. Faculty members who are able to maintain social distance from students may remove their masks during the class for purposes of being more easily heard.

In addition, individuals should feel authorized to kindly ask other people who are visiting their work space (e.g., offices, cubicles, etc.) to wear a mask. People who are asked to wear a mask in a work space should graciously agree. A great deal of NDSU’s success in dealing with COVID-19 so far has been based on our community members’ willingness to be considerate to other people. This compassion will be necessary until this pandemic is truly over.”

Shortly after the announcement, a student group launched an online petition at Change.org, pushing the university to allow students to make their own decisions regarding the use of masks.

Breanna Hosman is one of two people whose names are attached to the petition.

The petition reads:

“NDSU Students want to make decisions about their own personal health. Whether one wears a mask to protect themselves from COVID-19 or not is a personal decision and not one that North Dakota State University should be forcing upon its students. If masks, as advertised, are meant to protect oneself from contracting the virus, then individuals who wish to protect themselves may. Those who do not wish to protect themselves may do so. This petition is about regaining the constitutional right to our personal health and wellness. Because North Dakota State University is a state-sponsored and therefore public institution, it should follow the North Dakota State and United States Constitutions in full. Student rights are infringed upon with President Dean Bresciani’s mask mandate and the decision to wear a mask or not should be in the hands of the students. In addition, as of August 2nd, 2021 North Dakota legislature passed a bill stating no state leader may institute a mask mandate. It is the belief of multiple students attending NDSU that the institution should follow suit.”

