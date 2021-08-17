Advertisement

ND Senators urge Biden to reverse his call on OPEC to produce more oil

Oil wells
Oil wells(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, President Joe Biden called on the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to increase oil production in response to rising gas prices. This comes after Biden has, in the eyes of the U.S. energy industry, hamstrung American oil production by placing a moratorium on oil and gas leasing and revoking the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline.

“It’s an insult to our energy workers and an insult to energy-producing states that we would think about asking OPEC to produce energy while we’re taking steps here to restrict and limit the production and the transportation of our critical energy resources,” said Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council.

North Dakota Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer joined 22 other Republican senators in urging the president to reverse his call to OPEC. In a joint letter, they called Biden’s position “astonishing” and said it is a “threat to American jobs and family budgets.” OPEC has rejected Biden’s plea for more oil production.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BURGLARY SUSPECTS
UPDATE: Burglary Suspects Found in Cornfield
Abby Anderson: 1991-2021
Former Perham grad, U of M track star dies in pedestrian vs. car crash
Authorities are searching for David Jones and his pickup. He hasn't been seen since Aug. 10.
Becker County Sheriff searching for missing man
Tom Tucker is an Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist who has more than 25 years of...
Tom Tucker will take on the Valley News Live anchor desk at 10pm
Felipe Garcia
Funeral Tuesday for Grafton High School Senior

Latest News

Hope for Hardesty Lemonade stand
Local 7-year-old raises $1,000 for injured solider
6:00PM Sports - August 17
6:00PM Sports - August 17
Jenapher Blair receives life-saving blood after complications during childbirth.
Minnesota State Troopers Make Life-Saving Delivery
Brovold mugshot
Sentencing delayed for former head of nursing in Roseau, MN
6:00PM Weather - August 17
6:00PM Weather - August 17