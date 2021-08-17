ND Senators urge Biden to reverse his call on OPEC to produce more oil

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, President Joe Biden called on the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to increase oil production in response to rising gas prices. This comes after Biden has, in the eyes of the U.S. energy industry, hamstrung American oil production by placing a moratorium on oil and gas leasing and revoking the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline.

“It’s an insult to our energy workers and an insult to energy-producing states that we would think about asking OPEC to produce energy while we’re taking steps here to restrict and limit the production and the transportation of our critical energy resources,” said Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council.

North Dakota Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer joined 22 other Republican senators in urging the president to reverse his call to OPEC. In a joint letter, they called Biden’s position “astonishing” and said it is a “threat to American jobs and family budgets.” OPEC has rejected Biden’s plea for more oil production.

