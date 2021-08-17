Minnesota State Troopers Make Life-Saving Delivery

HUTCHINSON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Thanks to the quick actions from the Minnesota State Patrol, a Minnesota mother’s life was saved.

Troopers made a critical deliery after Jenapher Blair started bleeding excessively while giving birth to her daughter, Adalyn. The hospital didn’t have enough blood on hand and had to call for more.

Five Minnesota State Troopers jumped into action, rushing the blood from St. Paul to Hutchinson. The first trooper rushed from the blood bank to a Minnesota State Patrol flight crew waiting at the St. Paul Downtown Airport. The crew landed at Hutchinson Airport and handed the blood off to two troopers on the ground who delivered it to the hospital.

The State Patrol says they actually end up delivering life-saving blood products more often than you might think. They’re proud to play a role in emergency situations such as this.

“Today it’s just a deep, deep moment of pride for us to recognize the life that’s saved as the result of the efforts of so many people,” said Col. Matt Langer, Chief of the Minnesota State Patrol. “Including our medical professionals, including the Red Cross, including whoever donated that blood, and including the State Patrol.”

Doctors say Jenapher would not have survived had the blood not arrived quickly. After receiving the life-saving blood, Jenapher says she’s a life-long advocate for blood donation and will use her story to spread the word and hopefully help others.

On Tuesday, she thanked the troopers, medical staff and whoever gave the blood donation that saved her life.

“If you guys weren’t there, if you didn’t receive that call, who knows what would have happened within that extra couple minutes if the helicopter wasn’t available. “You guys have been so great in everything you do. Thank you for saving lives, my kids have their mom so thank you.”

The Red Cross is currently experiencing a severe blood shortage. Eligible donors are encouraged to help keep hospital shelves stocked by scheduling a blood donation appointment at RedCrossBlood.org.

To watch the full news conference on Tuesday, click here.

