Advertisement

Minnesota prosecutors oppose releasing Chauvin juror names

Derek Chauvin.
Derek Chauvin.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Prosecutors have asked a judge to reject a request by media outlets to unseal the names of the jurors who convicted ex-Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin of murder in the death of George Floyd.

Judge Peter Cahill had ordered earlier that the jurors’ identities be kept secret for at least 180 days.

The media coalition asked Cahill earlier this month to release the information immediately, saying there was no known threat to warrant keeping their names sealed.

But prosecutor Matthew Frank argued Monday that releasing their names now could subject them to harassment and make it harder to seat a jury for the trial of three codefendants.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BURGLARY SUSPECTS
UPDATE: Burglary Suspects Found in Cornfield
Authorities are searching for David Jones and his pickup. He hasn't been seen since Aug. 10.
Becker County Sheriff searching for missing man
Gov. Tim Walz authorizes Minnesota National Guard to help fight wildfires
Tom Tucker is an Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist who has more than 25 years of...
Tom Tucker will take on the Valley News Live anchor desk at 10pm
Warren RECC working to restore power outage
Power back on after widespread outage in Moorhead

Latest News

This Aug. 15, 2021, photo provided by U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest shows a...
Wildfire in northeastern Minnesota grows to 1,500 acres
Abby Anderson: 1991-2021
Former Perham grad, U of M track star dies in pedestrian vs. car crash
Haiti Earthquake Local Reactions
Local members of Haitian community react to devastating earthquake
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY Part 1- August 16, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY Part 1- August 16, 2021