Minnesota COVID-19 hospitalizations highest since mid-May

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Minnesota health officials are reporting the highest number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 since mid-May.

Minnesota hospitals were treating 411 coronavirus patients as of Friday,

That’s up from up from 90 in mid-July.

Of those current patients, 109 were sick enough to warrant intensive care.

The state is also reporting five new deaths from COVID-19, along with 1,470 new infections.

More than 7,000 residents vaccinated against the virus have been infected, but health officials say that’s a tiny fraction of the vaccinated population.

Gov. Tim Walz has extended a $100 incentive program for new vaccine recipients for one more week.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.