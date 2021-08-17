Advertisement

Local 7-year-old raises $1,000 for injured solider

By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A young man joined the North Dakota Army National Guard with hopes of making a career out of his service.

When he lost his right leg in a construction accident earlier this summer, his life turned upside down. 23-year-old Sam Hardesty is inspiring many, including a local 7-year-old who is on a mission to help her friend.

Hardest said the road to recovery after the accident has been anything but easy. While in the hospital, he was introduced to his Platoon sergeant’s daughter, Harper Binstock.

“She was kind enough to come see me...In a time where I needed people to come see me.” said Hardesty

The pair became fast friends.

“I just had this great idea that maybe I could make a lemonade stand.” said Harper.

Harper’s dad says it was an extremely proud moment when his little girl told him she wanted the free-will lemonade stand proceeds to go toward the Hope for Hardesty benefit.

“Just to have them grab this and go with it and want to support an injured soldier...somebody that could use a little help right now.” said Binstock, “It was so awesome to see.. I’m proud.”

As a senior enlisting officer for the Army National Guard, Binstock said Hardesty’s story inspires him.

“The commitment that he still has for the guard, and to all the soldiers around him. It’s great to see the comradery amongst everybody that is in the national guard.” said Binstock, “No matter what the situation is they will come together.”

Over 100 people came out to support Harpers effort... bringing in over $1,000 in donations.

“I really appreciate what harper is doing,” said Hardest, “The support I’ve gotten these past few months is just astonishing.”

On Oct. 23, there will be a Hope for Hardesty benefit featuring a free-will spaghetti dinner and a silent auction at the west fargo v-f-w.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

