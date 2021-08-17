Advertisement

KVLY Viewers Experience Weak DirecTV Signal

DirecTV
DirecTV(AP)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live has been getting calls from some viewers who are having a reception problem with the channel 11 signal. It’s a specific group, those who are DirecTV customers.

Valley News Live engineers have been in contact with DirecTV and they confirm that their equipment is not properly receiving our signal. The Valley News Live signal is functioning normally, the DirecTV equipment is not currently picking it up as it should.

We are working together to get the issue fixed as soon as possible.

All Valley News Live newscasts are live-streamed on our VNL News App. You can also watch channel 11 over-the-air using an antenna, or through a local cable provider.

