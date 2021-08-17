Advertisement

High-speed chase in Richland County starts with driver out of gas

Police lights graphic
Police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOORETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a wild and bizarre situation for Richland County Deputies when what started as a driver out of gas along the highway, ended with a high-speed chase.

Authorities say in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 17, they were called to Hwy. 13 and I-29 near Mooreton, ND for a vehicle out of gas.

When deputies arrived, they talked to the driver and arranged for a business to come out and get them some gas. Once the car was gassed up, authorities learned one of the two people in the vehicle had a warrant for his arrest.

When authorities tried to arrest the man, he jumped into the car and took off. Sheriff’s officials say the driver was going faster than 100-miles and approaching Fargo city limits while deputies chased them.

Eventually authorities stopped the chase for safety reasons.

At this time, sheriff’s officials say the suspect may be in the FM metro and the case has been forwarded to police in the city.

