Girls fundraise for National Guardsman who lost leg

By Anna Johnson
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Tuesday, from 11:00am to 2:00pm, Harper and Brinley Binstock will host a lemonade stand to raise money for Sam Hardesty, a 23 year old ND National Guardsman who recently lost his right leg in a work accident. The stand will be located at Lovely Lash Company, 3191 Bluestem Dr. in West Fargo, which is on the corner of Veterans Blvd. and 32nd Ave. A spaghetti dinner and silent auction will be help on October 23rd at the West Fargo VFW.

