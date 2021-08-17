Girls fundraise for National Guardsman who lost leg

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Tuesday, from 11:00am to 2:00pm, Harper and Brinley Binstock will host a lemonade stand to raise money for Sam Hardesty, a 23 year old ND National Guardsman who recently lost his right leg in a work accident. The stand will be located at Lovely Lash Company, 3191 Bluestem Dr. in West Fargo, which is on the corner of Veterans Blvd. and 32nd Ave. A spaghetti dinner and silent auction will be help on October 23rd at the West Fargo VFW.

