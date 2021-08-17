GF Vaccination Clinics Wind Down

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The summer pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics are starting to wrap up in some locations. The clinics provide an easy, accessible vaccination option for those that haven’t found a time that works with their schedule.

In Grand Forks county, the overall level of community transmission is substantial, with increasing COVID-19 cases. The 7-day average of daily new cases is 9.3, which is a 71.8% increase from the previous 7-day period and a 3,250% increase from the lowest daily average in June 2021.

The mobile vaccination sites are quick and easy. Everyone 12 years of age and older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the mobile events. Getting the vaccine protects a person from getting the disease and prevents them from getting very sick if they do get COVID-19. Some individuals may experience common side effects after receiving the vaccine, such as soreness at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, or nausea. These are normal signs that their body is building protection. These side effects should go away in a few days. Some people have no side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine. To find a mobile vaccination clinic in Grand Forks County, visit www.grandforksgov.com/vaccine. In addition, locations at healthcare provider and pharmacies can be found here: www.vaccinefinder.org.

Mobile Vaccination Clinics in Grand Forks County for week of August 16 – 21:

