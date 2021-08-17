Funeral Tuesday for Grafton High School Senior

GRAFTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grafton High School senior will be laid to rest Tuesday. 17-year-old Felipe Garcia passed away Friday night from an asthma attack.

Felipe was active on Grafton’s football and track teams, but his love was wrestling. He qualified for state tournament the last few years and was looking forward to a successful senior season.

Garcia’s classmates held a car wash to raise money for the family -- including his twin sister, Bianca, also a senior at GHS. In a Facebook post, school representatives say Felipe was one of the kindest and most polite students at Grafton High.

Mass of Christian Burial will tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the church.

