Former Perham grad, U of M track star dies in pedestrian vs. car crash

PERHAM, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Tragedy hits a Perham, MN family again following the death of Abigail (Abby) Anderson.

Anderson was hit and killed by a vehicle on Saturday, Aug. 14 in the Twin Cities. She is the sister to track star Gabriele (Gabe) Grunewald who died of cancer in 2019.

The University of Minnesota is paying tribute to Anderson on social media, saying their thoughts are with Abby’s loved ones and family. Perham High School is also posting a tribute online saying the school extends their deepest sympathy to the family.

Police say Anderson was on the grass near a road, when a pickup hit a parked vehicle. Authorities are still trying to determine which vehicle hit Anderson.

