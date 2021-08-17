Former Bison QB Zeb Noland joins South Carolina

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just months after leaving North Dakota State to pursue a coaching opportunity at South Carolina, Zeb Noland will be dusting off the cleats.

South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer announced that Noland would be stepping into their quarterback room after starter Luke Doty injured his ankle.

Noland, who joined the Gamecocks as a Graduate Assistant in the fall, was the starting quarterback for NDSU for most of their spring season.

He would eventually end up splitting reps with then-Freshman Quarterback Cam Miller, and would see Miller take over as starter for the FCS Playoffs.

Noland finished the spring season with 721 yards through the air, 5 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions.

Noland last told local media at the end of that spring season that he would transfer from NDSU to pursue “a coaching opportunity with a power-five team.”

He is now one of four active quarterbacks on the South Carolina Roster.

