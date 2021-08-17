Advertisement

Former Bison QB Zeb Noland joins South Carolina

NDSU Bison Football
NDSU Bison Football(kfyr)
By Devin Fry
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just months after leaving North Dakota State to pursue a coaching opportunity at South Carolina, Zeb Noland will be dusting off the cleats.

South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer announced that Noland would be stepping into their quarterback room after starter Luke Doty injured his ankle.

Noland, who joined the Gamecocks as a Graduate Assistant in the fall, was the starting quarterback for NDSU for most of their spring season.

He would eventually end up splitting reps with then-Freshman Quarterback Cam Miller, and would see Miller take over as starter for the FCS Playoffs.

Noland finished the spring season with 721 yards through the air, 5 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions.

Noland last told local media at the end of that spring season that he would transfer from NDSU to pursue “a coaching opportunity with a power-five team.”

He is now one of four active quarterbacks on the South Carolina Roster.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BURGLARY SUSPECTS
UPDATE: Burglary Suspects Found in Cornfield
Authorities are searching for David Jones and his pickup. He hasn't been seen since Aug. 10.
Becker County Sheriff searching for missing man
Abby Anderson: 1991-2021
Former Perham grad, U of M track star dies in pedestrian vs. car crash
Tom Tucker is an Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist who has more than 25 years of...
Tom Tucker will take on the Valley News Live anchor desk at 10pm
Felipe Garcia
Funeral Tuesday for Grafton High School Senior

Latest News

6:00PM Sports - August 16
6:00PM Sports - August 16
Sports A Sit Down With Randy Hedberg - August 12
Sports A Sit Down With Randy Hedberg - August 12
Sports - Redhawks Fall To Canaries 5-4
Sports - Redhawks Fall To Canaries 5-4
6:00PM Sports - August 13
6:00PM Sports - August 13