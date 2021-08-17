Advertisement

Fake money reported around Wadena, MN

Movie money
Movie money(Wadena, MN Police Department)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WADENA, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Police in Wadena are encouraging people to check their cash money after reports of fake bills in town.

The Police Department says it has received reports of ‘movie money’ used at area businesses. The money, pictured above, has ‘copy money’ written on the bill (outlined in red).

If you see this money or encounter someone trying to pass it off for real cash, you’re urged to call your local law enforcement.

