Fake money reported around Wadena, MN

WADENA, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Police in Wadena are encouraging people to check their cash money after reports of fake bills in town.

The Police Department says it has received reports of ‘movie money’ used at area businesses. The money, pictured above, has ‘copy money’ written on the bill (outlined in red).

If you see this money or encounter someone trying to pass it off for real cash, you’re urged to call your local law enforcement.

