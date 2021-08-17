Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducting active shooter training at Central Cass School

CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Cass County Rural Fire Departments and EMS partners will be conducting a joint active shooter training scenario in Casselton. The exercise is expected to take place on August 18th from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Central Cass School.

The Sheriff’s Office says to expect a large presence of first responders and emergency vehicles around the school.

“It will always remain a top priority of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office to partner with our rural fire and EMS to provide the best level of training and a high level of public safety,” the Sheriff’s Office says. “The Cass County Sheriff’s Office will continue to look for ways in the future to increase our response capabilities and keep our schools and children safe.”

