Bonanzaville seeks $50K for upgrades

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bonanzaville is asking Cass County Commissioners for $50,000.

They say they’re trying to build a garage to display numerous artifacts in their Law Enforcement Museum, like patrol cars. It’s uncommon to have fully-equipped vehicles, and the museum has three. They have two from the 1960s and one from 2009, but they can’t display more than one at a time due to limited space.

Bonanzaville hosts more than 25,000 visitors a year.

