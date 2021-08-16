Advertisement

Widespread power outage reported in Moorhead

Warren RECC working to restore power outage
Warren RECC working to restore power outage(AP)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Power is out for some people in Moorhead Monday afternoon. Moorhead Public Service posted on Twitter around noon that they are experiencing a widespread outage.

Crews have been dispatched and are troubleshooting the cause of the power outage. Moorhead Public Service apologized for the inconvenience, but didn’t give an estimate of when power might be back on.

You can report a power outage HERE.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of an ambulance.
Child falls from 3rd-floor window in downtown Grand Forks
Car and train collide after driver of vehicle failed to stop for train crossing
ROLLOVER CRASH
Witness: SUV speeds down busy Moorhead road, smashes into fence and rolls
A police car.
Pedestrians hurt in hit and run accident in Becker County
Fargo South High School
Fargo South senior considering getting GED if mask requirement stays

Latest News

N95 mask
Grand Forks Public Health giving out free N95, surgical masks
Authorities are searching for David Jones and his pickup. He hasn't been seen since Aug. 10.
Becker County Sheriff searching for missing man
Police have a perimeter set up around this cornfield, searching for two suspects.
Searching for the suspects: Perimeter set up around cornfield in Cass Co.
NDT - Red River Regional Marksmanship Center - August 16
NDT - Red River Regional Marksmanship Center - August 16