Widespread power outage reported in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Power is out for some people in Moorhead Monday afternoon. Moorhead Public Service posted on Twitter around noon that they are experiencing a widespread outage.

Crews have been dispatched and are troubleshooting the cause of the power outage. Moorhead Public Service apologized for the inconvenience, but didn’t give an estimate of when power might be back on.

You can report a power outage HERE.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.