Tom Tucker will take on the Valley News Live anchor desk at 10pm

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tom Tucker is an Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist who has more than 25 years of on-camera experience.

He has worked for several ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox television news affiliates in several markets around the country, and most recently served as an anchor and reporter for the market leading ABC affiliate in Palm Springs, California for nearly 20 years.

His career highlights include covering President Barrack Obama’s Summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2016 at the Sunnylands estate in Rancho Mirage, along with other presidential visits to Southern California. HIs experience also includes live, election night field coverage, and frequent wildfire coverage.

Tom has especially enjoyed serving as an advocate for viewers, especially as it relates to consumer issues. On behalf of viewers, he has scored wins against unscrupulous contractors, mechanics who fail to deliver, and large corporations who don’t stand behind their products.

“Tom brings a great world of experience to the Valley News Live newsroom. I cannot wait for Tom to start using his broadcast talents and for our community to get to know him,” said Renee Nygren, Valley News Live News Director.

“I really enjoy holding people and organizations accountable, while helping people who feel like they’ve been wronged,” Tucker said.

Tom is looking forward to working with the team at Valley News Live, and especially enjoys working with and coaching lesser-experienced newsroom colleagues, whether it’s help writing a script or assistance in composing a camera shot.

“The staff at the station is experienced, very professional, and incredibly kind and welcoming. I’m really grateful for this opportunity to work with people that I like, at a station that has such a great reputation, and a long track record of success in serving viewers in the Fargo Moorhead area,” Tucker said.

Tom and his wife Patti are the proud parents of two children, including a 14-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son.

In his spare time, Tom enjoys playing with his kids, exercising, watching sports, reading, and being involved at church.

Tom’s mother was born in Fargo, has cousins in South Dakota, and lived with his family in Iowa for 6 years as a child.

He accepted the opportunity to serve in the growing FM area, citing a number of factors, including the “down to earth attitudes” and “family friendly vibe” of the region.

He is also fully aware he and his family are moving from one climate extreme to another.

“Temperatures in the desert this summer have hit 120 degrees plus a few times. We won’t be missing that kind of heat. We ordered parkas back in June after I accepted the position at KVLY. We’re looking forward to using them for the first time,” Tucker said.

Don’t worry too much, you will still see Mike Morken on the Valley News Live airwaves, just on an adjusted schedule.

“The move has been in the works for some time. I first brought it up several years ago with then VNL General Manager Jim Wareham. The discussion continued with current General Manager Ike Walker and News Director Renee Nygren. I am so grateful to them and Gray Television for the chance to ease up on my workload and remain with Valley News Live as the 6:00 co-anchor.

September 2021 will mark my 32nd year of working in television news in Fargo. Before that, it was 10 years in Minot at KXMC. I’m not ready to say “good-bye” yet, but I am ready to start the process. Getting home after the 6:00 news will be a great way to do so and yet continue to work with the wonderful people at Valley News Live to provide our viewers with information they want. Keep in mind, I’m making a schedule change, not leaving!” Mike said.

