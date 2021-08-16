Searching for the suspects: Perimeter set up around cornfield in Cass Co.

NEAR ARGUSVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are searching for two people who went onto a strangers property and then ran into the cornfield when confronted.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department tells us it started around 8 a.m. when the someone noticed a random vehicle on property that didn’t belong to them. The people in the random vehicle were confronted, and then rammed their vehicle into another car while trying to get away.

Authorities say the two suspects then got stuck in a ditch and got out of the vehicle and ran into a field.

Deputies now have a perimeter set up close to I-29 mile marker 82 in a cornfield.

A drone and police K9 are being used in the search.

VNL has a crew on scene and will continue to update this story as it becomes available.

