NDT - UND and Space Force Partnership - August 16

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On August 9, 2021, the University of North Dakota became the first school in the nation to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Space Force, beginning an official relationship with the newest military branch.

The partnership with the Space Force is the latest testament of UND’s leading role in space research. Students will be involved in projects, enabling them to learn skills and expertise to pursue careers in space research and defense.

