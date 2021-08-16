NDT - Sunshine Kids Charity Golf Tournament - August 16

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 14th Annual Sunshine Kids Charity Golf Tournament is happening at Rose Creek Golf Course in South Fargo.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties is teaming up with the Sunshine Kids Foundation, which helps local kids with cancer. The organization raises money so kids can go on week-long, all-expense paid trips with other kids with cancer from around the U.S.

Jordyn Knott is a Sunshine Kids recipient and talks about her medical journey, as well as her trips made possible by the foundation and the generosity of local donors.

If you’d like to help, email sunshine@bhhpreproperties.com or mail a check made out to “The Sunshine Kids Foundation” to 1815 38th Street South, Fargo, ND 58103.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.