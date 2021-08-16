Volunteers needed to deliver Meals on Wheels

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley Senior Services is looking for volunteers to deliver meals to area seniors.

Help is needed in September to deliver Meals on Wheels to the West Fargo High Rise and Broadway Station locations. An individual, group or business can sign up.

Valley Senior Services delivers hot meals daily to more than 1,400 people in six North Dakota counties. They say a food delivery only takes about one hour.

Volunteers are needed year-round. If you’d like to volunteer, call 701-293-1440 or visit ValleySeniorServices.org.

Information about volunteering:

All volunteers must be 18 years of age or accompanied by a parent or authorized adult. Prior to volunteering, a background check release form, photo release form, and volunteer application need to be completed. To download these forms, visit the volunteer page of ValleySeniorServices.org. Background checks and photo release forms should be returned to the Valley Senior Services office (2801 32nd Ave S.) in Fargo. Volunteers use their personal vehicle and should plan to spend about one hour delivering meals. Meals on Wheels volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and proof of current insurance.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.