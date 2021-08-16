Advertisement

High-risk sex offender now living in N. Fargo

Ian Kellen Oksa
Ian Kellen Oksa(Fargo, ND Police Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are warning the community about a high-risk sex offender now living on the north side of the city.

Ian Oksa is now living in the 1300 block of 8th Ave. N. A check of a map shows it’s just a few blocks south and east of the Jeff Johnson Soccer Complex.

Oksa was convicted of gross sexual imposition in 2006. His victim was a girl under the age of 15.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of an ambulance.
Child falls from 3rd-floor window in downtown Grand Forks
Car and train collide after driver of vehicle failed to stop for train crossing
ROLLOVER CRASH
Witness: SUV speeds down busy Moorhead road, smashes into fence and rolls
A police car.
Pedestrians hurt in hit and run accident in Becker County
car crash
77-year-old pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by pickup truck

Latest News

News - Fargo South senior considering getting GED if mask requirement stays
News - Fargo South senior considering getting GED if mask requirement stays
Gov. Tim Walz authorizes Minnesota National Guard to help fight wildfires
Valley Today Weather - August 16
Valley Today Weather - August 16
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday Part 2- August 15, 2021
10:00PM News August 15 - Part 2