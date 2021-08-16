High-risk sex offender now living in N. Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are warning the community about a high-risk sex offender now living on the north side of the city.

Ian Oksa is now living in the 1300 block of 8th Ave. N. A check of a map shows it’s just a few blocks south and east of the Jeff Johnson Soccer Complex.

Oksa was convicted of gross sexual imposition in 2006. His victim was a girl under the age of 15.

