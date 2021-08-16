Grand Forks Public Health giving out free N95, surgical masks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Public Health wants to help protect people in the community from COVID-19 by providing free masks.

The free masks aren’t the usual cloth ones many of us wore, they’re the highly-effective N95 and surgical masks.

Grand Forks County residents can pick up five N95 masks or 10 surgical masks at no charge at the department main office or at the mobile clinic. The free mask initiative goes until supplies last.

The masks are not coming from any state stockpile and are paid for by federal American Rescue Plan dollars.

The Public Health building is at 151 S. 4th St, Suite N301 and is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

