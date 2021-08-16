Gov. Tim Walz authorizes Minnesota National Guard to help fight wildfires

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has authorized Minnesota National Guard support for wildfire response in Northern Minnesota.

The governor says the assistance, authorized through Emergency Executive Order 21-29, comes amid unseasonably high temperatures and historic drought conditions.

A wildfire is actively burning in the Beltrami Island State Forest, including Lake of the Woods, Roseau, and Beltrami counties. The executive order says that the fire is threatening life and property near Warroad.

Governor Walz met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris last month to discuss the ongoing drought, extreme heat, and wildfires that continue to devastate states. Walz says the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the State Emergency Operations Center, and partners at Minnesota Interagency Fire Center, including the US Forest Service, will continue to work to control wildfires in Northern Minnesota.

Executive Order 21-29 is effective immediately under Minnesota Statutes 2020, section 4.035, subdivision 2, and remains in effect until National Guard resources are no longer needed.

