Fargo South senior considering getting GED if mask requirement stays

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo mom is fed up after her daughter said wearing a mask to school is physically and emotionally exhausting.

“Dropping out and getting her GED.” said her mother.

Those are the lengths a Fargo South senior is willing to go to avoid having to wear a mask in school, now that Fargo Public Schools will require masks for the 2021-22 school year. The senior’s mom said this is supposed to be a special time in her daughter’s life and fears special memories wont be made.

“A child should not have to go through this... they’re still children.” her mother said.

At the end of the 2021 school year, the mother said her daughter had enough of masking and decided she would no longer wear one. She said for the last stretch of her junior year her daughter had to sit in isolation.

“It’s a public school, she has the right to education, and for a week and a half she did not get one.” the mother said.

The mom believes the school district is not taking into account the mental health side effects that come with universal masking.

“It was like they weren’t even listening to us, they had already made up their mind and I guess free choice has gone out the window.” said the mom. “They aren’t putting enough emphasis on the mental health portion of this.”

The family said they have weighed other options like private school, but financially cant afford to. She said her daughter’s last resort is dropping out her senior year and getting her GED.

“She said she is sticking to her guns, and her dad and I are very proud of her. I taught her well.” said her mom.

The mother hopes the school board considers options other than universal masking before the first day of school next week.

