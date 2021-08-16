Fargo man sentenced to 9 years in prison for beating death of teen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man will spend the next 9 years behind bars after pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge in the death of an 18-year-old in Moorhead. 26-year-old Larry Evans was sentenced Monday morning in district court in Fargo for the death of Cameron Camacho. Evans punched the teen several times in the head during an argument over marijuana prices on August 3rd, 2020. Camacho died in the hospital the next day. Evans was originally charged with murder and terrorizing but the murder charge was downgraded as part of a plea deal.

