DOJ settles with local rental companies

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several rental companies settled a lawsuit Monday regarding claims of discrimination from violations against the Fair Housing Act and the American’s With Disabilities Act. The Justice Department alleged that four rental properties and/or offices were not accessible to people with disabilities. The settlement involved properties/offices at Townhomes at Charleswood (West Fargo), Steeples Apartments (Grand Forks), South Hampton Townhomes (Grand Forks) and Carrington Court Townhouse Apartments (Grand Forks).

