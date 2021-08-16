Advertisement

DOJ settles with local rental companies

The DOJ settled with a number of rental properties regarding accusations of discrimination.
The DOJ settled with a number of rental properties regarding accusations of discrimination.(None)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several rental companies settled a lawsuit Monday regarding claims of discrimination from violations against the Fair Housing Act and the American’s With Disabilities Act. The Justice Department alleged that four rental properties and/or offices were not accessible to people with disabilities. The settlement involved properties/offices at Townhomes at Charleswood (West Fargo), Steeples Apartments (Grand Forks), South Hampton Townhomes (Grand Forks) and Carrington Court Townhouse Apartments (Grand Forks).

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have a perimeter set up around this cornfield, searching for two suspects.
Searching for the suspects: Perimeter set up around cornfield in Cass Co.
Generic photo of an ambulance.
Child falls from 3rd-floor window in downtown Grand Forks
Car and train collide after driver of vehicle failed to stop for train crossing
ROLLOVER CRASH
Witness: SUV speeds down busy Moorhead road, smashes into fence and rolls
A police car.
Pedestrians hurt in hit and run accident in Becker County

Latest News

The cybersecurity challenge to working remotely
Common security challenges that local companies face
Is your company at risk of a cybersecurity attack?
Lt. Gov Sanford on CDC mask guidance