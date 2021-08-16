Advertisement

Disney unveils new Halloween wheelchair costumes

The 2021 costume assortment includes characters from: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The...
The 2021 costume assortment includes characters from: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Hocus Pocus.”(Source: Disney, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney is unveiling new adaptive roleplay costumes and wheelchair covers for kids and adults.

The features allow Disney fans to transform into their favorite characters for Halloween, according to the company.

These costumes have stretch fabric that opens in the back and are wheelchair-friendly.

The 2021 costume assortment includes characters from: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Hocus Pocus.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have a perimeter set up around this cornfield, searching for two suspects.
Searching for the suspects: Perimeter set up around cornfield in Cass Co.
Generic photo of an ambulance.
Child falls from 3rd-floor window in downtown Grand Forks
Car and train collide after driver of vehicle failed to stop for train crossing
ROLLOVER CRASH
Witness: SUV speeds down busy Moorhead road, smashes into fence and rolls
A police car.
Pedestrians hurt in hit and run accident in Becker County

Latest News

A red tractor is left behind as a home burns outside of Taylorsville in Plumas County, Calif.,...
Wind forecasts brings new worries to California fire lines
President Joe Biden addressed the crisis in Afghanistan on Monday afternoon.
Biden: I'm not repeating the mistakes of the past
They're hoping to find the diamonds from a wedding ring.
Family sifts through debris following California wildfire
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
In a national TV address, President Joe Biden addressed the crisis in Afghanistan but said he...
Biden: I stand behind decision in Afghanistan