Advertisement

Becker County Sheriff searching for missing man

Authorities are searching for David Jones and his pickup. He hasn't been seen since Aug. 10.
Authorities are searching for David Jones and his pickup. He hasn't been seen since Aug. 10.(Becker County, MN Sheriff's Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Department wants your help finding a missing man.

David Jones was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 10 driving a black 2006 GMC Sierra Denali, pictured above, with license plates 755-PGK.

Jones is described as 6′1″, 215 pounds. If you have any information on where he could be, call authorities at 218-847-2661.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of an ambulance.
Child falls from 3rd-floor window in downtown Grand Forks
Car and train collide after driver of vehicle failed to stop for train crossing
ROLLOVER CRASH
Witness: SUV speeds down busy Moorhead road, smashes into fence and rolls
A police car.
Pedestrians hurt in hit and run accident in Becker County
car crash
77-year-old pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by pickup truck

Latest News

Police have a perimeter set up around this cornfield, searching for two suspects.
Searching for the suspects: Perimeter set up around cornfield in Cass Co.
NDT - Red River Regional Marksmanship Center - August 16
NDT - Red River Regional Marksmanship Center - August 16
NDT - Small Space Decorating With NDSU - August 16
NDT - Small Space Decorating With NDSU - August 16
NDT - Back To School Fashion Part 2 - August 16
NDT - Back To School Fashion Part 2 - August 16