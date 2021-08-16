Becker County Sheriff searching for missing man

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Department wants your help finding a missing man.

David Jones was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 10 driving a black 2006 GMC Sierra Denali, pictured above, with license plates 755-PGK.

Jones is described as 6′1″, 215 pounds. If you have any information on where he could be, call authorities at 218-847-2661.

