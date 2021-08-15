Pedestrians hurt in hit and run accident in Becker County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two pedestrians were hurt in a hit and run accident in Becker County near Maple Grove Township on Friday.

Authorities say, around 6:15 p.m., a vehicle struck two pedestrians who were working on a stalled vehicle located on the 36000 block of County Highway 34.

The suspect vehicle then fled the scene.

The victims, 31-year-old Clifford Warren of Ogema, MN, and 56-year-old Duane Warren of White Earth, MN, were airlifted to a Fargo hospital.

Their conditions remain unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the White Earth Police Department at 218-983-3201 or the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661.

