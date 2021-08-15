Advertisement

Law enforcement responds to overturned vehicle in Moorhead

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement is currently on the scene of an overturned vehicle in Moorhead.

The accident happened roughly around 6:15 p.m at the intersection of Belsley Boulevard and Highway 75, just a few steps away from the Bison Plains Lodge.

Witnesses say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and after the accident fled the scene.

It is believed the driver was apprehended by Moorhead PD.

Stay with Valley News Live as more details become available.

