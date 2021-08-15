Law enforcement responds to overturned vehicle in Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement is currently on the scene of an overturned vehicle in Moorhead.

The accident happened roughly around 6:15 p.m at the intersection of Belsley Boulevard and Highway 75, just a few steps away from the Bison Plains Lodge.

Witnesses say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and after the accident fled the scene.

It is believed the driver was apprehended by Moorhead PD.

