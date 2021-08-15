Heat Continues Through Wednesday

TONIGHT: The breeze sticks around tonight and helps keep overnight temperatures mild - in the 60s to near 70. Expect a few clouds.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Conditions remain breezy and hot on Monday, with highs near in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Temperatures Tuesday warm into the 90s again with warm and breezy air moving in ahead of Wednesday’s cold front. There is a slight chance of a stray t-storm late Tuesday, mainly north.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: A cold front begins to move in by Wednesday and there may be an isolated shower or storm along with it late in the day. Wind increases as well on Wednesday. By Thursday, the front becomes stationary and highs warm into the mid 80s in Fargo-Moorhead, but temperatures will be highly variable depending on when the front pushes through a given area. The chance of rain and thunderstorms increases heading into Thursday. The rain and thunder chance continues Friday, with temperatures cooling even further, into the 60s and 70s. Many may see rainfall over the 2-day period! Fingers crossed!

SATURDAY: There may be some lingering showers or rumbles on Saturday, but overall conditions look a touch quieter - and cooler - with highs near 70. Forecast model guidance is beginning to hint at another rain chance heading into Sunday, so stay tuned.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Sunny, hot, breezy. Low: 70. High: 93.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Hot. Chance of storms north. Low: 71. High: 94.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and windy. Low: 72. High: 93.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain/thunder. Low: 68. High: 82.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool. Scattered rain/thunder. Low: 57. High: 75.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool. A few showers/thunder. Low: 56. High: 73.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers. Remaining cool. Low: 54. High: 74.

