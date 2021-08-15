Advertisement

Child falls from 3rd-floor window in downtown Grand Forks

Generic photo of an ambulance.
Generic photo of an ambulance.(Associated Press)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A child is now in the hospital after falling from a third-floor window of a building in downtown Grand Forks on Saturday.

Officers and emergency medical crews responded to 200 block of 1st Avenue North just before 8:30 p.m. on the report of the child falling.

The child was taken by ambulance to the Altru Hospital in Grand Forks to be treated for unknown injuries.

The investigation is currently still active.

Grand Forks is also asking if anyone has any information to call 701-787-8000.

