Car and train collide after driver of vehicle failed to stop for train crossing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car and train collided in Moorhead near the intersection of 8th Street and 1st Avenue North on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched for a report of an injury accident.

Upon further investigation, it was found that a 2001 Suburban driven by 34-year-old Tenya Faye Davis of Herman, MN, failed to stop for a train already passing at the crossing near the intersection.

A passenger was in the vehicle at the time. The individual suffered minor injuries, but refused medical treatment at the scene.

Davis was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation and no criminal charges are expected at this time.

