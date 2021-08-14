Advertisement

PGI Convention fireworks sparks fire concern during drought

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fireworks have been blasting off for the last couple of weeks as part of the Pyrotechnic Guild International Convention at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.

In the midst of a drought that can create a big fire concern.

Much of the concern is the dryness of the field in the area and the possibility of the fireworks starting a grass fire.

Officials for the guild say safe practices are the backbone to putting on the event.

PGI staffs a large safety team every year including fire and medical personnel.

The West Fargo Rural Fire Department has also been on-site to lend a hand.

“It’s good for us to be out there with them, if something gets out of hand, we can be on scene with our grass fighting apparatus and keep it from causing any more damage than it needs to be,” said Fire Chief Steve Baron.

Baron also says each year the convention comes town, there is substantial planning between the PGI safety team and his department to prepare for any possible fire scenario.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Police: 1 of 2 twins found locked in hot vehicle has died
Pink envelope filled with money to be handed out.
Money-Filled Envelopes To Be Given Out Saturday
Comments made on the VNL Facebook
Fallout continues, Dr. Tracie Newman speaks out regarding mandatory masking at FPS
Parents react to new school year and mask policy
Parents fed up, removing students from district after FPS mandates masks for upcoming school year
Supt. Gandhi
FPS superintendent answers parents’ top 5 questions on new mask policy

Latest News

DROUGHT BENEFITS
Drought can be beneficial for industries like construction
Drought benefits - August 13, 2021
Drought benefits - August 13, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY Part 1- August 13, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY Part 1- August 13, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY Part 2- August 13, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY Part 2- August 13, 2021