PGI Convention fireworks sparks fire concern during drought

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fireworks have been blasting off for the last couple of weeks as part of the Pyrotechnic Guild International Convention at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.

In the midst of a drought that can create a big fire concern.

Much of the concern is the dryness of the field in the area and the possibility of the fireworks starting a grass fire.

Officials for the guild say safe practices are the backbone to putting on the event.

PGI staffs a large safety team every year including fire and medical personnel.

The West Fargo Rural Fire Department has also been on-site to lend a hand.

“It’s good for us to be out there with them, if something gets out of hand, we can be on scene with our grass fighting apparatus and keep it from causing any more damage than it needs to be,” said Fire Chief Steve Baron.

Baron also says each year the convention comes town, there is substantial planning between the PGI safety team and his department to prepare for any possible fire scenario.

