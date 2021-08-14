North Dakota University System helps with policy preparations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As universities across the state continue to prepare their own back to school policies, the State Board of Higher Education is already helping them along.

The North Dakota University System is back at work with their covid-19 task force helping colleges and universities across the state prepare their policies.

The task force has returned to regular meetings due to the rise of the Delta variant, and is helping universities prepare their polices based on their own individual circumstances.

While the task force does advise mitigation strategies, and monitors state covid data to offer guidance, leaders said that due to North Dakota century code, any vaccine mandates for higher education students will not be coming from the state level.

“The statute does not allow us to set vaccination requirements, particularly for COVID-19, so we wouldn’t be setting those rules, and neither would any of the institutions,” said NDUS Vice Chancellor of Strategy Jerry Rostad.

Rostad said that while the state education institutions cannot mandate vaccines through policy they will continue to strongly recommend vaccines to students and make them easily available.

