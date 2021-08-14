Advertisement

Drought can be beneficial for industries like construction

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The drought in the Red River Valley isn’t necessarily a bad thing for all industries.

Construction companies are being able to complete projects ahead of schedule because they aren’t being interrupted by rain.

The dryer conditions are just what the doctor ordered for one company, that’s working on concrete paving and earthmoving between Fargo and Wahpeton.

The head of a local construction company says typically they carve out several days for weather-related delays.

“When we are bidding work, a lot of times we look at how much of the work in May to early July. That’s typically when we get more precipitation,” said Greg McCormick, president of Northern Improvement Company. “That can really have an effect because you are going to have to dry dirt out and seal it up before it rains. It causes a lot of extra time.”

McCormick also says every year there is a challenge to recruit and retain employees., but they find a way to continue to get their projects done.

Fortunately, the drought this season is helping push things along quicker.

