77-year-old pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by pickup truck

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 77-year-old man is now being hospitalized and remains in critical condition after he was hit, while walking, by a pickup truck in Valley City.

The accident happened just before 10 p.m. on Friday night.

Authorities say the 19-year-old female driver of a 1991 Ford F-150 was driving east near the 300 block of Main Street.

The 77-year-old pedestrian was walking in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by the front bumper of the pickup.

The man was knocked to the ground and suffered serious injuries.

The woman was unharmed in the collision.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Valley City, but was later airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

The crash and possible charges for the 19-year-old remain under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.